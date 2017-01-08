Dispatch: Multi-car pileup reported along I-40 in Haywood Co.

Dispatchers say multiple cars are piled up along Interstate 40 at Waterville Road in Haywood County.

The first call came in around 9:30 a.m. as a driver in distress and stuck on the road, dispatch said. When troopers responded to the scene, multiple other vehicles began getting stuck in the same area, causing a pile up, dispatch said,

According to dispatchers, the cars began getting off of the interstate and got onto a very rugged, slick, back country road and started sliding. A few cars slid into an embankment, they said. EMS responded to those vehicles and everyone inside was uninjured, dispatchers said.

