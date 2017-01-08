Coroner: Second victim dies after Simpsonville shooting

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office and Greenville County Coroner's Office are investigating after an elderly man and woman died after a shooting at their home.

Deputies say that at around 1:15 p.m. Sunday they received a call from a family member who went to check on their parents at their residence on Arabian Way in Simpsonville, only to find their father deceased, and mother with injuries inside.

The coroner said deputies arrived to find 87-year-old Joseph Samuel Hall dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man's wife, Mildred Ann Hall, 85, was also found alive but with a gunshot wound to the head. Hall was taken to the hospital where the coroner said the later died.

Both victims were found sitting in a vehicle in the attached garage at their residence.

The coroner is still investigating to determine a cause and manner of death.

