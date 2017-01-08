Coroner: Woman dies after shooting at Gaffney home

The coroner said a Georgia woman has died after being shot at a home in Gaffney on Sunday.

According to Sheriff Muller of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at a home on the 300 block of Morris Drive off Beaverdam Road.

Coroner Dennis Fowler said the victim, 20-year-old Drenika Lanette Hopper, was taken to the hospital and died at 7:23 p.m.

“Miss Hopper sustained a gunshot wound to the head around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 378 Morris Drive," Fowler said. "An autopsy will be performed Tuesday morning to assist with the investigation of the death that is on-going by the coroner and sheriff’s offices."

Hopper resided in Carollton, GA, Fowler said.

No suspects have been named and no additional information has been released.

