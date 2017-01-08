Coroner: Woman dies after shooting at Gaffney home

The Greenville Police Department said a woman is dead after a shooting in a downtown Greenville parking garage.More >
Three people have been found dead inside a vehicle linked to a deadly shooting in downtown Greenville on Thursday.More >
Troopers said all lanes are blocked after a crash in Anderson County.More >
Troopers said all lanes are blocked after a crash in Anderson County.More >
An Anderson County woman was sentenced to prison time on Thursday for killing her newborn baby in 2015.More >
An Anderson County woman was sentenced to prison time on Thursday for killing her newborn baby in 2015.More >
A new website called TruePeopleSearch.com is creating shock waves when it comes to privacy.More >
A new website called TruePeopleSearch.com is creating shock waves when it comes to privacy.More >
The Greenville Police Department and an Upstate family are working to find a missing man.More >
The Greenville Police Department and an Upstate family are working to find a missing man.More >
A Campobello man was charged with attempted murder and domestic violence high and aggravated after deputies said he intentionally rammed a car into another car that his pregnant girlfriend was in and then attacked her mother with a baseball bat.More >
A Campobello man was charged with attempted murder and domestic violence high and aggravated after deputies said he intentionally rammed a car into another car that his pregnant girlfriend was in and then attacked her mother with a baseball bat.More >
Two Florida boys ages 11 and 12 have been arrested on charges they raped an 11-year-old girl.More >
Two Florida boys ages 11 and 12 have been arrested on charges they raped an 11-year-old girl.More >
Greenville's got bars, bistros and a barrage of other restaurants - but a new diner is bringing options to downtown visitors around the clock.More >
Greenville's got bars, bistros and a barrage of other restaurants - but a new diner is bringing options to downtown visitors around the clock.More >
Feed and Seed groundbreaking event. (7/13/17)More >
Feed and Seed groundbreaking event. (7/13/17)More >
Police responding to shooting in downtown Greenville parking garage. (7/13/17)More >
Police responding to shooting in downtown Greenville parking garage. (7/13/17)More >
Diner 24 is hoping to fill a late-night niche for visitors to downtown Greenville.More >
Diner 24 is hoping to fill a late-night niche for visitors to downtown Greenville.More >
Police investigating attempted robbery, bomb threat at Gaffney Walmart. (7/12/17)More >
Police investigating attempted robbery, bomb threat at Gaffney Walmart. (7/12/17)More >
The Dog Park grand opening in Anderson. (7/12/17)More >
The Dog Park grand opening in Anderson. (7/12/17)More >
The first section of the flyover bridge that will carry traffic from I-385 NB to I-85 SB were installed Tuesday night at the I-385/I-85 construction zone. Crews have to build temporary supports called shoring towers to hold the massive steel segments until the next pieces can be bolted in place.More >
The first section of the flyover bridge that will carry traffic from I-385 NB to I-85 SB were installed Tuesday night at the I-385/I-85 construction zone. Crews have to build temporary supports called shoring towers to hold the massive steel segments until the next pieces can be bolted in place.More >