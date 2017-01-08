COLD Monday, then a slow warm up begins

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for all Mountain counties, along with Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, and Cherokee counties in the Upstate until noon today due to the black ice potential.

In the afternoon, most areas will have brief high temperatures above freezing, but only in the lower 30s in the Mountains and middle to upper 30s in the Upstate and Northeast Georgia.

Any melting that happens without drying out will re-freeze tonight with lows back into the teens and 20s.

Tuesday, slightly warmer air will move in and we will be in the lower to middle 40s area wide. This will provide better melting conditions. Highs will climb into the and 50s on Wednesday with a chance for scattered showers, followed by the low 60s on Thursday!

The end of the week and the weekend will stick with slightly warmer than usual air for this time of year, along with scattered rain Saturday and Sunday.

