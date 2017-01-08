Dispatch: Fire crews responding to Spartanburg Co. house fire

Scene of house fire on Brockman McClimon Road in Spartanburg. (FOX Carolina/ 1/8/17)

Dispatchers said that fire crews were responding to a house fire Sunday night.

According to dispatchers, the blaze started at a residence on the 2000 block of Brockman McClimon Road around 9:47 p.m.

Pelham-Batesville Fire Department was responding to battle the blaze.

No injures have been reported in the incident at this time.

