Dispatch: Fire crews responding to Spartanburg Co. house fire - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Fire crews responding to Spartanburg Co. house fire

Posted: Updated:
Scene of house fire on Brockman McClimon Road in Spartanburg. (FOX Carolina/ 1/8/17) Scene of house fire on Brockman McClimon Road in Spartanburg. (FOX Carolina/ 1/8/17)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers said that fire crews were responding to a house fire Sunday night.

According to dispatchers, the blaze started at a residence on the 2000 block of Brockman McClimon Road around 9:47 p.m.

Pelham-Batesville Fire Department was responding to battle the blaze.

No injures have been reported in the incident at this time.

