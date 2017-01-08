Dispatch: Fire crew responding to strong smell of gas in Lyman

Fire crews were responding to reports of a strong smell of gas in the Lyman area tonight, per dispatchers.
Tyger River Fire Department was en route to the scene to investigate the reports.
A command center has been set up at the QuickTrip in Lyman at 12203 W Greenville Hwy in Lyman.
Stay with FOX Carolina for more on this developing story.
Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.