Dispatch: Fire crew responding to strong smell of gas in Lyman

LYMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Fire crews were responding to reports of a strong smell of gas in the Lyman area tonight, per dispatchers.

Tyger River Fire Department was en route to the scene to investigate the reports.

A command center has been set up at the QuickTrip in Lyman at 12203 W Greenville Hwy in Lyman.

