Coroner identifies man found dead in Greer house fire

GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

One person was found dead after a fire at a house along Pine Street Extension in Greer late Sunday night, according to firefighters with the Greer Fire Department.

The fire was reported shortly before midnight.

Firefighters said one person was found dead inside the home. He was identified as 89-year-old Richard Perry Turner Jr. The coroner said Turner was found lying on his back on the bathroom floor.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office is investigating the death and an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

The house fire has been ruled an accident and the den as the room of origin, the fire chief said. He said they "cannot eliminate the gas logs and some shorted electrical wiring that was found in the area as potential sources of ignition."

