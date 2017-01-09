NC facility hopes for return of missing horse

Chris Holden described his horse as a 10-year-old draft cross 15.1 hh mare, brown and white pinto with patches and wearing a red halter. (Source: Chef Holden)

Chris Holden says he hasn't seen his beloved horse since the top of the year.

He says one of his horses hasn't been seen since Jan 2, after getting out of her pen on Martins Creek Road in Barnardsville.

Chris says he's concerned that someone may have her and isn't reaching out.

"I need help, or coverage that we can get to get the word out would be so much help," said Chris. "At this point it seems certain that somebody has her and we really need to plead for them to bring her back."

He says it was strange that his horse left, as he has four other horses ranging from miniature to her size that are all part of a equine facilitated therapy program. Chris says he initially purchased the horse because of her size and temperament in order to do work with war veterans.

Chris described his horse as a 10-year-old draft cross 15.1 hh mare, brown and white pinto with patches and wearing a red halter. Apparently the horse was new to the facility, and had just been relocated there two days before her disappearance.

The best case scenario, Chris said, is that the horse is in the hands of someone else and is not lost, with the Carolinas dealing with harsh cold and the aftermath of a snowstorm. But still, he hopes for her return.

"Our whole entire community has helped look for her, including horseback, by 4-wheeler and hiking," he explained.

Chris believes the horse may also be looking for her old home and be completely lost, since she was brand new to his facility.

He said if anyone has information as to the whereabouts of his horse to contact him at 828-808-7635.

