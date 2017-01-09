Dolphin predicts a Clemson win at CFP National Championship

A dolphin at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Clearwater, FL has picked Clemson to win over Alabama in the National Championship on Monday.

“Nicholas” the dolphin made his pick Friday at the aquarium, which is also the home of “Winter,” the dolphin featured in the “Dolphin Tale” films.

The aquarium streamed Nicholas making his selection live on Winter’s official Facebook page.

The Tigers will face the Tide Monday at 8 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The game will air on ESPN.

