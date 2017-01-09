Downtown Greenville parking deck closed, icy patches still an issue on some roads Monday

Feed and Seed groundbreaking event. (7/13/17)More >
Feed and Seed groundbreaking event. (7/13/17)More >
Police responding to shooting in downtown Greenville parking garage. (7/13/17)More >
Police responding to shooting in downtown Greenville parking garage. (7/13/17)More >
Diner 24 is hoping to fill a late-night niche for visitors to downtown Greenville.More >
Diner 24 is hoping to fill a late-night niche for visitors to downtown Greenville.More >
Police investigating attempted robbery, bomb threat at Gaffney Walmart. (7/12/17)More >
Police investigating attempted robbery, bomb threat at Gaffney Walmart. (7/12/17)More >
The Dog Park grand opening in Anderson. (7/12/17)More >
The Dog Park grand opening in Anderson. (7/12/17)More >
The first section of the flyover bridge that will carry traffic from I-385 NB to I-85 SB were installed Tuesday night at the I-385/I-85 construction zone. Crews have to build temporary supports called shoring towers to hold the massive steel segments until the next pieces can be bolted in place.More >
The first section of the flyover bridge that will carry traffic from I-385 NB to I-85 SB were installed Tuesday night at the I-385/I-85 construction zone. Crews have to build temporary supports called shoring towers to hold the massive steel segments until the next pieces can be bolted in place.More >