Downtown Greenville parking deck closed, icy patches still an issue on some roads Monday

Ice patches continued to be a problem on Upstate roads Monday morning.

Many parts of the Upstate saw inches of snow from the winter storm that hit the area on Friday and Saturday.

Weekend temperatures did not warm enough to allow all the snow to melt off and snow melt refroze as sheets of ice in many spots.

The city of Greenville said the West Washington Street parking deck would be closed Monday due to icy conditions. Monthly parking customers can park in the ONE City Plaza Garage. The parking deck is expected to remain closed through Wednesday or Thursday, city officials said.

Monday morning our crews found icy patches on Hawkins Road in Travelers Rest and on Woodruff Road near Highway 14.

A FOX Carolina photojournalist was providing live video of the ice on Woodruff Road for The Morning News when he said a car hit the ice patch and ran off the road just before 7 a.m.

