Coroner: Man dead in murder-suicide was father of woman slain in 2004

Spartanburg County deputies and the coroner’s office were called to investigate an apparent murder-suicide in the Moore area Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency dispatchers said deputies were initially called to investigate a reported shooting along the 500 block of Serendipity Lane.

Deputies located two deceased victims at the scene and said initial evidence seemed to indicate a murder-suicide.

The coroner identified the decedents as 57-year-old Anthony Huston and Joanne Brown Huston. Huston reportedly passed away from injuries at the hospital.

The coroner on Wednesday said both suspects had suffered gunshot wounds to the head.

"The joint preliminary investigation into events of this case leads us to believe that the aggressor and victim are both deceased in this case thus posing no danger to the community," Coroner Rusty Clevenger stated in an e-mail. "We however want to await scientific testing to be performed before the cases are closed out."

Investigators are not releasing which of the deceased was the aggressor at this time.

Clevenger confirmed Anthony Huston was the father of Tamika Huston, a Spartanburg woman who was slain in 2004.

