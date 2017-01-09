Anderson Co. deputies ask for help finding missing man

Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.More >
Easley police said they were called to the home of Jessica Edens on the night before her death to check on her and her two children.More >
Troopers said a driver was killed in a crash in Cherokee County on Thursday.More >
Sheriff Lewis with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said two people are dead after an officer-involved shooting in Greenville on Friday.More >
"The Walking Dead" stuntman who sustained critical injuries after falling during filming has passed away at the age of 33.More >
An Anderson County woman was sentenced to prison time on Thursday for killing her newborn baby in 2015.More >
Troopers said all lanes are blocked after a crash in Anderson County.More >
A new website called TruePeopleSearch.com is creating shock waves when it comes to privacy.More >
Deputies are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery in Hart County, GA on Wednesday.More >
A shopper rushed to the rescue of a baby boy who was left alone in a car by his mother Tuesday evening.More >
Sheriff: Two dead in officer-involved shooting on White Horse Road. (7/14/17)More >
Feed and Seed groundbreaking event. (7/13/17)More >
Police responding to shooting in downtown Greenville parking garage. (7/13/17)More >
Diner 24 is hoping to fill a late-night niche for visitors to downtown Greenville.More >
Police investigating attempted robbery, bomb threat at Gaffney Walmart. (7/12/17)More >
The Dog Park grand opening in Anderson. (7/12/17)More >
The first section of the flyover bridge that will carry traffic from I-385 NB to I-85 SB were installed Tuesday night at the I-385/I-85 construction zone. Crews have to build temporary supports called shoring towers to hold the massive steel segments until the next pieces can be bolted in place.More >
