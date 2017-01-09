Anderson Co. deputies ask for help finding missing man - FOX Carolina 21

Anderson Co. deputies ask for help finding missing man

Posted: Updated:
Justin Welch (Courtesy: Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office) Justin Welch (Courtesy: Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help in tracking down a missing man.

Deputies said Justin Welch walked away from an adult living facility located on Martha Drive in Anderson on Jan. 2. 

Welch, 38, is six-feet-tall, 195 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.  He was last seen wearing a black jacket and khaki pants and is known to wear sunglasses both day and night, deputies said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400. 

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.