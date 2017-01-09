Anderson Co. deputies ask for help finding missing man

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help in tracking down a missing man.

Deputies said Justin Welch walked away from an adult living facility located on Martha Drive in Anderson on Jan. 2.

Welch, 38, is six-feet-tall, 195 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and khaki pants and is known to wear sunglasses both day and night, deputies said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400.

