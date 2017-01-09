Danny Ford, Steve Spurrier among coaches named in 2017 College Football Hall of Fame class

Former Clemson head coach Danny Ford and former Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier have been named in the National Football Foundation’s 2017 College Football Hall of Fame class.

Ford, who led the Clemson Tigers to a national championship win in 1981, and Spurrier, who coached South Carolina between 2005 and 2015, were among three standout coaches and ten players to make the list.

Below is the list of players and coaches named to the 2017 College Football Hall of Fame Class.

Players:

BOB CRABLE – LB, Notre Dame (1978-81)

MARSHALL FAULK – RB, San Diego State (1991-93)

KIRK GIBSON – WR, Michigan State (1975-78)

MATT LEINART – QB, Southern California (2003-05)

PEYTON MANNING – QB, Tennessee (1994-97)

BOB McKAY – OT, Texas (1968-69)

DAT NGUYEN – LB, Texas A&M (1995-98)

ADRIAN PETERSON – RB, Georgia Southern (1998-2001)

MIKE RUTH – NG, Boston College (1982-85)

BRIAN URLACHER – DB, New Mexico (1996-99)



Coaches:

DANNY FORD – 122-59-5 (66.9%); Clemson (1978-89), Arkansas (1993-97)

LARRY KEHRES – 332-24-3 (92.9%); Mount Union (Ohio) (1986-2012)

STEVE SPURRIER – 228-89-2 (71.8%); Duke (1987-89), Florida (1990-2001), South Carolina (2005-15)

The announcement was made Monday in Tampa, where the Clemson Tigers are once again vying for another national championship win.

