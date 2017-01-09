Troopers: Driver charged after 25-mile wrong way chase on I-85

Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said a 19-year-old man was arrested early Monday morning after leading troopers on a 25-mile chase the wrong way on I-85.

Troopers said they were initially called by Greenville Health System about a stolen vehicle.

A spokesperson for GHS said a car was stolen from outside Greenville Memorial Hospital's emergency trauma center around midnight.

Troopers spotted the vehicle heading north on I-85 South around mile marker 50 and began pursuing the driver.

Troopers said they initiated a rolling road block and were able to stop the vehicle at the 75 mile marker.

The driver, Flavio Hernandez, was arrested and transported to the Spartanburg County Detention Center, troopers said.

Hernandez was charged with blue light violation, resisting arrest no assault, possession of a stolen vehicle, and reckless driving.

Greenville Health System released the following statement on the case:

The Greenville Health System Police Department initiated a limited police pursuit just after midnight Monday after it received a report that a car had been stolen from outside the Emergency Trauma Center at Greenville Memorial Hospital. The SC Highway Patrol was also initially involved. The car had stopped at a red light at West Faris Road and Augusta Road, but the driver then subsequently ran several red lights as he headed toward Interstate 185. Speeds averaged 30-45 miles per hour until the time the driver came to Interstate 185, at which point he accelerated. The GHS PD unit discontinued lights/sirens at that time and continued to follow the car at a distance. The car then turned onto Interstate 85 traveling northbound in the southbound lane. The driver, Flavio Hernandez, of Tifton, Ga., was subsequently taken into custody by the SC Highway Patrol and Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. He faces multiple charges. Charges filed by GHS will include grand larceny and failure to stop for a blue light.

