Police: Woman charged after making knife threat, vandalizing car with hammer

The Spartanburg Police Department said a woman was arrested Sunday after she reportedly threatened a woman with a knife and then bashed in her car windows with a hammer..

Officers said that the victim stated 22-year-old, Ayana Braggs, came to the door and tried to stab the victim with a knife. After the victim shut the door, the victim stated Braggs proceeded to break the window of the victim's car with a hammer, according to officers.

Officers stated the tag of the suspect's vehicle was given and they were able to use it to get car information. They said the victim also helped with providing the possible location of Braggs.

According to officers, the information given helped them locate Braggs, she then was charged with destruct/damage/vandalize property offenses and transported to the county jail. Police said she will speak with a judge about further warrants. .

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.