Crews spend hours in frigid weather to rescue man lost in woods

Rescue crews in Macon County battled single-digit temperatures to rescue a man who reportedly had vehicle problems and then got lost in the woods on Sunday.

Macon County Emergency Services Director Warren Cabe said the search began just before 3 p.m. Sunday after receiving a 911 call that a man whose car may have broken down along US Forest Road 67.

Search crews from the US Forest Service and Macon County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate footprints in the snow and followed them for several hours into the forest.

The search crews located the missing man in an area between Albert Mountain and Otto around 8:15 p.m.

The extreme weather conditions and snow made it difficult for rescue crews to get the man out of the woods.

Crews worked until 2 a.m. Monday to get the man out of the woods and to an ambulance. The man was then airlifted to Mission Hospital in serious condition.

Cabe said one rescue worker also suffered minor injuries.

According to a post by the Macon Co. Sheriff's Office, the man rescued was Danny Lee Thomas.

