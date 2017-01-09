Bi-Lo stores are showing their support to the Tigers - FOX Carolina 21

Bi-Lo stores are showing their support to the Tigers

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Selected BI-LO stores across the Upstate went orange Monday in support of Clemson on the National Championship.

According to BI-LO, the official supermarket of the Clemson Tigers, the stores will cheer on the Tigers with customers and associates throughout the day with fan giveaways and complimentary tailgate sampling.

Click here to find a BI-LO store across the Upstate near you. 

