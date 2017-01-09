Report: Armed suspects with cocaine, ankle monitor drag SC deputy at traffic stop

The Newberry County Sheriff's Office said two suspects are in custody after an incident at a traffic safety checkpoint turned violent.

Deputies said the checkpoint was being conducted on Whitener Road near Wilson Road around 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 4. Two suspects, identified as Adonis Martel Johnson and LeTravis Ouzts, approached the checkpoint.

According to deputies, Ouzts appeared extremely nervous and a strong odor of marijuana was emanating from the vehicle. When asked for his license, Ouzts reportedly said he didn't have one before driving off with the deputy still in the window of the vehicle.

The deputy, who was dragged before falling to the ground, was transported to the hospital for treatment. The Newberry County sheriff said the deputy is now recovering at home.

“These are the life and death situations law enforcement officers are faced with every day,” Sheriff Foster said. “We are so blessed and thankful that the deputy was not seriously injured but is a constant reminder of constant danger law enforcement faces.”

After a short chase, the suspects crashed into an embankment near Kendall Road, deputies said.

A search of the vehicle revealed 48 grams of marijuana, 8 grams of cocaine and two handguns, the sheriff said. Johnson, who was wearing an ankle monitor when he was arrested, was on probation.

Foster said he believes if they suspects had not wrecked, the chase would have ended with gunfire.

Johnson, who remains hospitalized, will be charged upon release with intent to distribute marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Ouzts is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, failure to stop law enforcement vehicle, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bond was set at $10,000.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.