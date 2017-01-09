Peanuts vs. Pecans: Senators make nutty wager on National Championship

U.S. Senators from South Carolina and Alabama are making a bet on which state's team will take home the College Football Playoff title.

Clemson and Alabama are facing off in a rematch for the National Championship at 8 p.m. in Tampa, Florida.

Sen. Tim Scott said he thinks the Tigers will be bring the trophy home to the Upstate. So much so, he will be delivering Cromer's Peanuts to his rival's office if they lose.

“Led by Coach Swinney and Deshaun Watson, Clemson has had another amazing year,” Scott said. “The good news – it’s about to get even better when they bring the National Championship home to Death Valley. Go Tigers!”

Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama said he's looking forward to the exciting rematch but thinks Alabama will be taking home another win. But if the Tigers win, he'll be providing Scott's office with Preister's Pecans.

“I’m extremely proud of the Crimson Tide’s performance this season and look forward to this exciting match-up,” Shelby said. “I have no doubt that Coach Saban will have our team prepared and that he will lead the Tide to another National Championship victory.”

