Cats rescued from Anderson apartment fire

The Anderson City Fire Department said four cats were rescued for a fire on Sunday night.

The fire was reported just after 7 p.m. at the Anderson Village on Miracle Mile Drive. Firefighters said the blaze began in the living room and destroyed an entire apartment.

Crews were able to rescue the felines from the fire, though.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

