Slowly warming, feeling like spring by Friday

Sunny skies will help warm temps back into the low to mid-40s this afternoon, so a lot of the snow will melt through the day. Tonight, lows stay in the mid to upper 30s, allowing melting to continue.

Wednesday will bring a slight chance for showers in the Upstate with a better chance for rain in the mountains. Highs will reach the low to mid 50s area-wide, with the rain fading into dry weather by the late afternoon.

Thursday and Friday will feel like spring with highs back in the 60s area-wide and even approaching 70 in the Upstate. Showers are back for the weekend, but no winter weather in the mix as highs stay in the low 60s through Sunday.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.