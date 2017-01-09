Slowly warming, feeling like spring by Friday - FOX Carolina 21

Slowly warming, feeling like spring by Friday

Posted: Updated:
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Sunny skies will help warm temps back into the low to mid-40s this afternoon, so a lot of the snow will melt through the day. Tonight, lows stay in the mid to upper 30s, allowing melting to continue.

Wednesday will bring a slight chance for showers in the Upstate with a better chance for rain in the mountains. Highs will reach the low to mid 50s area-wide, with the rain fading into dry weather by the late afternoon.

Thursday and Friday will feel like spring with highs back in the 60s area-wide and even approaching 70 in the Upstate. Showers are back for the weekend, but no winter weather in the mix as highs stay in the low 60s through Sunday.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.