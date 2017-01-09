Police: Armed bank robbery suspect caught on surveillance video

Gaffney Police are investigating an armed bank robbery on Monday.

According to officers, at approximately 3:35 p.m. the subject entered the First Piedmont Federal Savings and Loan located on North Granard Street. They said the suspect presented a letter stating that he was armed and to give him money.

They stated the suspect took the letter back and demanded all the twenties, fifties and hundreds.

The suspect is described by police as a male, in his mid-forties, approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighing 180 lbs, with salt and pepper hair. Officers said he has been seen leaving in a small silver extended cab pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked by police to call Det. Lt. Ron Ramsey at 864-206-3320.

