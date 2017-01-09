Greenwood police: Man arrested after attacking woman with a machete

The Greenwood Police Department responded to a scene on Hackett Avenue in regards of a man chasing people with a weapon.

As soon as police arrived on Sunday afternoon, they heard one of the victims yelling, “he hit my sister with an ax.”

Before the subject was handcuffed, police stated 53-year-old Malcom Covington, did not obey repeated commands from the officers and was not acknowledging their presence. Police said when Covington was assisted to his feet and patted down for weapons, none were found.

Upon investigation, police stated the victims said Covington demanded to enter their residence, stating they did him wrong for putting him on trespass notice. Police said one of the victims told Covington to leave, however he dove head first into the bedroom window.

According to officers, the victims said Covington got an "ax" from their bedroom and then proceeded to struck one of the victims in each leg with the weapon. Officers stated the victim claimed to know where Covington threw the ax down at. The victim led police to the location and they found a machete that was approximately 1.5 feet long.

Police said Covington refused to provide a statement.

Officers stated Covington was arrested for first-degree assault and battery high and aggravated, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, he was transported to the Greenwood County Detention Center.

