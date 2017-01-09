Greenwood police: Man arrested after attacking woman with a machete

Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.More >
Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.More >
Easley police said they were called to the home of Jessica Edens on the night before her death to check on her and her two children.More >
Easley police said they were called to the home of Jessica Edens on the night before her death to check on her and her two children.More >
Sheriff Lewis with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said two people are dead after an officer-involved shooting in Greenville on Friday.More >
Sheriff Lewis with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said two people are dead after an officer-involved shooting in Greenville on Friday.More >
Dispatchers said deputies are investigating a shooting in Greenville County.More >
Dispatchers said deputies are investigating a shooting in Greenville County.More >
A Mid-Michigan funeral home has been shutdown after investigators found deplorable conditions, including maggots and 15 unrefrigerated bodies.More >
A Mid-Michigan funeral home has been shutdown after investigators found deplorable conditions, including maggots and 15 unrefrigerated bodies.More >
Troopers were investigating a deadly crash in Spartanburg County Friday night.More >
Troopers were investigating a deadly crash in Spartanburg County Friday night.More >
Anderson police are searching for a runaway teen girl with specialized medical needs.More >
Anderson police are searching for a runaway teen girl with specialized medical needs.More >
An Horry County man says his daughter was raped by a man she met on a dating app. The girl is 13 years old and has special needs. The father, who WMBF News is not identifying because his daughter is the alleged victim of a sex crime, says one of his daughter's classmates was making fun of her because she didn't have a boyfriend.More >
An Horry County man says his daughter was raped by a man she met on a dating app. The girl is 13 years old and has special needs. The father, who WMBF News is not identifying because his daughter is the alleged victim of a sex crime, says one of his daughter's classmates was making fun of her because she didn't have a boyfriend.More >
A recently married husband and wife vacationing for their honeymoon in Florida are behind bars after allegedly carjacking, kidnapping, and raping a woman.More >
A recently married husband and wife vacationing for their honeymoon in Florida are behind bars after allegedly carjacking, kidnapping, and raping a woman.More >
Deputies need your help to locate a suspect in connection with a rash of car breakings in Spartanburg County.More >
Deputies need your help to locate a suspect in connection with a rash of car breakings in Spartanburg County.More >
Sheriff: Two dead in officer-involved shooting on White Horse Road. (7/14/17)More >
Sheriff: Two dead in officer-involved shooting on White Horse Road. (7/14/17)More >
Feed and Seed groundbreaking event. (7/13/17)More >
Feed and Seed groundbreaking event. (7/13/17)More >
Police responding to shooting in downtown Greenville parking garage. (7/13/17)More >
Police responding to shooting in downtown Greenville parking garage. (7/13/17)More >
Diner 24 is hoping to fill a late-night niche for visitors to downtown Greenville.More >
Diner 24 is hoping to fill a late-night niche for visitors to downtown Greenville.More >
Police investigating attempted robbery, bomb threat at Gaffney Walmart. (7/12/17)More >
Police investigating attempted robbery, bomb threat at Gaffney Walmart. (7/12/17)More >
The Dog Park grand opening in Anderson. (7/12/17)More >
The Dog Park grand opening in Anderson. (7/12/17)More >
The first section of the flyover bridge that will carry traffic from I-385 NB to I-85 SB were installed Tuesday night at the I-385/I-85 construction zone. Crews have to build temporary supports called shoring towers to hold the massive steel segments until the next pieces can be bolted in place.More >
The first section of the flyover bridge that will carry traffic from I-385 NB to I-85 SB were installed Tuesday night at the I-385/I-85 construction zone. Crews have to build temporary supports called shoring towers to hold the massive steel segments until the next pieces can be bolted in place.More >