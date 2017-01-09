Tow truck drivers busy as ice forms on Upstate roads

Dispatch calls didn't stop for John Redding, a tow operator tending to numerous stalled cars in the Upstate.



"I've been doing it almost 22 years," Redding said.



At 6'4 and about 170 pounds, "Slim" as he's called is known to pull his weight.



"I like the task at hand. I try to make it work the best way, the easiest way possible," Redding said. "I enjoy helping people."



Redding is a tow operator with Hawkins Towing in Greenville County.



On Monday morning, a driver hit an icy patch off Hudson Road in Greenville County and landed on a stack of boulders.



"A lot of it is the black ice. They don't see it til it's too late," Redding said.



Joe Barksdale heard the wreck which happened near his house.



"It's a dangerous curve, even in the best of weather we have a lot of accidents here because of the grate," Barksdale said. "We had to have the fire department here last year when we had the ice storm, same thing, multiple accidents."



The snow from the weekend melted and froze which turned back roads into icy ones.



"Once that happens, by then they've slid off into a ditch," Redding said.



Redding pulled another car off a fence after the driver hit ice on the road and slammed into it. So, some South Carolina Department of Transportation crews are still putting down salt on slick spots. And Redding continues to work too as he waits on the next call.



"You can never tell what might be around the next corner or the next hill."



SCDOT crews are no longer pulling 12-hour shifts, but there are 10 crews working throughout Greenville County. Those crews will respond to calls about problem spots.

So far crews have used more than 7,000 tons of salt and sand and more than 800,000 gallons of Brine on roads.

