Report: NC Court of Appeals attempts to overturn ruling of man convicted in attempted murder of wife

The NC Attorney General announced Monday that the ruling of a man convicted in the 2015 attempted murder of his wife has been vacated by the NC Court of Appeals.

A temporary stay has been granted by the NC Supreme Court in the case.

The report says 49-year-old Leonard Schalow of Hendersonville was convicted by a jury in the 2015 attempted first degree murder of his wife, Erin Schalow, and sentenced to 13 to 16 years in prison.

On Dec 20 the NC Court of Appeals vacated the conviction, saying that “an earlier ruling by Superior Court Judge Mark Powell declaring a mistrial due to a faulty indictment was the wrong decision. The subsequent, corrected indictment and trial was deemed a violation of Mr. Schalow’s constitutional right of double jeopardy. “

The district attorney released the following statement on the matter:

“I very much appreciate the efforts of the Attorney General’s office in having the Supreme Court issue this ruling. This means that Mr. Schalow will remain in custody at the present time. If the Supreme Court agrees to review the ruling of the Appeals Court, then they will establish a timetable for all written arguments to be filed with their clerk in Raleigh. If, however, the Supreme Court refuses to take up the case, then I have a plan in place to address that circumstance and will take additional action to see that Schalow is held accountable for his actions…I have said before that Judge Powell handled this matter properly. He is very cautious and does everything within his authority to make sure that the trial process is fair for both the accused and the victims of crime. Domestic violence is unacceptable in any circumstance, but this case revealed an extreme case of brutality unlike any I had previously experienced. I appreciate the public outpouring of support for my office. I will do everything that I can to see that Mr. Schalow remains in custody for as long as possible.” -District Attorney Greg Newman

