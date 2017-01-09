Teen murder suspect turns self in after shooting victim airlifted from Upstate gas station

Deputies located a shooting victim outside of a Shell gas station in Anderson Co. (Jan 9, 2016 FOX Carolina)

The Anderson County sheriff said deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred in Anderson County on Monday.

According to Sheriff Chad McBride, a shooting victim was located at the Shell Station on Highway 24 near Interstate 85 in Anderson County.

He said at least three people were inside of a car when an altercation occurred and shots were fired. The driver of the vehicle drove to the Shell station for help, the sheriff said.

The victim was airlifted from the scene and was later pronounced dead, the sheriff said. The victim was later identified by the coroner as 31-year-old Jonathan Palmer of Anderson. His cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. He died on scene at 5:30 p.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday. Palmer's death has been ruled a homicide, the coroner said.

The location where the shooting occurred has not yet been determined.

On Tuesday deputies said 19-year-old Joshua Deandre Webb was charged in connection with Palmer's death. Webb turned himself in after warrants were signed for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The sheriff's office and coroner are investigating.

