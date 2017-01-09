Red Cross opens shelter for residents evacuated from Asheville assisted living facility following pipe burst

After a pipe burst at an Asheville assisted living facility, the Red Cross opened a shelter for all residents made to evacuate on Monday.

All residents of the Cedar Mountain House assisted living facility were evacuated due to a pipe burst. At the request of Transylvania Emergency Management officials, the American Red Cross opened a shelter at the Transylvania County Recreation Center in Brevard for all evacuees.

Members of the Red Cross remained in the facility until all 32 residents who were displaced were placed in other facilities. The shelter maintained by Red Cross has now been closed.

The Red Cross is urging families to follow these following winter safety tips as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing again Monday evening across Western North Carolina:

· Plan and practice two ways out of your neighborhood in case your primary route is blocked.

· Select a place for family members to meet outside your neighborhood in case you cannot get home or need to evacuate.

· Identify someone who is out of the area to contact if local phone lines are not working.

· Be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

· Listen to local radio and television stations or a weather radio for updated emergency information.

· Always back your car into the garage or park it in an open space facing the direction of escape.

· Confine pets to one room so that you can find them if you need to evacuate quickly.

· Arrange for temporary housing at a friend or relative’s home outside the threatened area.

For tips on freezing pipes, click here.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.