Clemson goes all in to become national champions

Clemson emerged victorious in a rematch against Alabama in the 2017 National Championship.

The No. 2 Tigers and the No. 1 Crimson Tide kicked off for a title rematch at 8 p.m. in Tampa, Florida. It was the second consecutive matchup between the teams after Clemson fell 45-40 in the 2016 playoff final.

Clemson won the coin toss and deferred to Alabama, who was first on the board with 26-yard run by Bo Scarbrough. Scarbrough also picked up the second touchdown of the game after a 37-yard run in the second.

The Clemson offense showed up in the second quarter with an 87-yard drive to a touchdown by a Deshaun Watson.

Halfway through the third quarter, Adam Griffith kicked a 27-yard field goal. Watson answered with a pass to Hunter Renfrow for a touchdown.

With minutes left in the quarter, Jalen Hurts connected with O.J. Howard for a 68-yard touchdown, but Alabama's 10-point lead was short-lived.

Mike Williams kicked off the fourth quarter with a four yard pass from Watson for a touchdown.

After fighting to catch up for most of the game, the Tigers took the lead with less than 5 minutes remaining with a touchdown by Wayne Gallman, but the lead was quickly cut by an Alabama touchdown.

In an unbelievable finish, Clemson went all in with seconds left in the game to win it all 35-31.

The Clemson Tigers returned from Tampa on Tuesday. The team arrived at Greenville Spartanburg International Airport at 3 p.m and traveled to the WestZone at Memorial Stadium where they were greeted by thousands of fan.s

A parade will be held on Saturday in Clemson to celebrate the win.

