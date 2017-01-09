Red Cross assisting Spartanburg Co. family after home damaged by - FOX Carolina 21

Red Cross assisting Spartanburg Co. family after home damaged by fire

Scene of house fire in Spartanburg Co. (Jan 9, 2016 FOX Carolina) Scene of house fire in Spartanburg Co. (Jan 9, 2016 FOX Carolina)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The American Red Cross is assisting an Upstate family whose home was damaged by a fire on Monday.

Firefighters with the Chesnee Fire Department responded to the blaze on Walker Run Road in Chesnee. Two adults lived in the home but were not home at the time.

Members of the Red Cross are helping the residents with financial assistance for temporary lodging.

The fire is currently under investigation. The chief believes it fire started in the kitchen, but this has not been confirmed.

