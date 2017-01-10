Upstate Academy Sports + Outdoors locations reopen overnight following Clemson CFP title win

All five Upstate Academy Sports + Outdoors locations have reopened overnight after a CFP National Championship win by the Clemson Tigers.

The sports apparel store will be selling championship Tigers gear until the last fan has been served or when the gear is all gone.

The championship items include:

· Nike Locker Room National Championship Men’s Tee

· Nike Locker Room National Championship Women’s Tee

· Nike Locker Room National Championship Youth Tee

· National Championship Locker Room Cap

· Novelty items such as car flags, mugs, posters, and more.

The Academy Sports + Outdoors locations in Easley, Anderson, Greenville, Spartanburg and Rock Hill are the participating locations. All five locations will also open Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. to continue selling the championship apparel.

