Empire State Building lights up purple and orange to celebrate Tigers' win

Courtesy: Empire State Building/ Twitter Courtesy: Empire State Building/ Twitter
NEW YORK (FOX Carolina) -

The Empire State Building, New York City’s iconic skyscraper, was lit up in orange and purple overnight to celebrate the Clemson Tigers’ national championship victory.

The Tigers defeated Alabama 35-31 in the national championship football game in Tampa, FL.

The Empire State Building tweeted to congratulate the Tigers shortly after the game ended early Tuesday morning.

