Empire State Building lights up purple and orange to celebrate Tigers' win

The Empire State Building, New York City’s iconic skyscraper, was lit up in orange and purple overnight to celebrate the Clemson Tigers’ national championship victory.
The Tigers defeated Alabama 35-31 in the national championship football game in Tampa, FL.
The Empire State Building tweeted to congratulate the Tigers shortly after the game ended early Tuesday morning.
Congrats @ClemsonFB! Our tower is sparkling in orange & purple to celebrate their @CFBPlayoff #NationalChampionship victory. #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/8soDcP40mf— Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) January 10, 2017
