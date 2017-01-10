Palmetto Moon offers Clemson national championship gear

Palmetto Moon is offering multiple t-shirts and other merchandise to celebrate the Clemson Tigers’ national championship win.

The business posted photos of two shirt designs on their Facebook page following the Tigers’ 35-31 win over Alabama.

The shirts and other merchandise are available for pre-sale on Palmetto Moon’s website and are expected to arrive in Palmetto Moon retail stores Tuesday afternoon.

Online orders are available with free shipping using the promo code “Clemson.”

Palmetto Moon’s Haywood Mall store will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

