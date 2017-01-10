Greenville police investigating possible shooting after victim arrives at hospital

Greenville police are investigating after a woman arrived at Greenville Memorial Hospital with a possible gunshot wound early Tuesday morning.

Police said the victim showed up at Greenville Memorial Hospital with an injury to her hand and told officers she had been shot while driving in the Nicholtown area.

Police said there was damage consistent with a bullet that was found on her vehicle.

The woman’s wounds are mostly superficial, police said.

Police are working to determine where the shooting happened.

No other information was immediately available.

