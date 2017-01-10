Uber delivering Tigers merchandise to Clemson, Greenville users - FOX Carolina 21

Uber delivering Tigers merchandise to Clemson, Greenville users after Tigers' national championship win

The Fanatics merchandise Uber is offering (Courtesy: Uber) The Fanatics merchandise Uber is offering (Courtesy: Uber)
CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Uber users in Greenville and Clemson can catch a ride and score some national championship merchandise at the same time Tuesday.

In celebration of Clemson’s win, Uber said users can open their app between 12:30 and 6 p.m. Tuesday and request “CHAMPS” as a ride option. Fans can then order official College Football Championship merchandise. Uber said Fanatics is offering a hat for $28 and a t-shirt for $25. Users will be charged for the purpose via the Uber app and drivers will deliver the merchandise.

Here are more details from Uber:

  • Order for your friends, your family, and coworkers! Up to 10 purchasable items per request.
  • Available for fans in Clemson/Greenville areas.
  • Specific sizes are first-come, first-served.
  • Demand will be high and availability limited.
  • Must be 18 or older.
  • All merchandise sales are final.

