Clemson flag to fly atop SC State House Tuesday

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has ordered that the Clemson be flown atop the SC State House on Tuesday in celebration of the Tigers’ national championship win.

Haley released this statement Tuesday:

"I'm a proud Clemson alum, I'm a proud governor, and I'm a proud South Carolinian. Clemson showed their heart and humility throughout the entire season, and in an unforgettable national championship victory, they reminded us that, with faith and hard work, anything is possible. That's what defines South Carolina."

Rob Godfrey tweeted about the Governor's order:

In honor of Clemson's national football championship, @nikkihaley will fly the Tigers' flag atop the Statehouse dome on Tuesday. #ALLIN — Rob Godfrey (@RobGodfrey) January 10, 2017

Tim Dominick, a photojournalist for The State newspaper, later tweeted a photo of the flag flying above the dome.

The Clemson flag flies over the South Carolina State House after the Tiger's National Champ win. #thestate #Clemson pic.twitter.com/Odazfa9dGu — Tim Dominick (@timdominickSC) January 10, 2017

Haley also tweeted a photo of her family donned in Clemson attire cheering on the Tigers during the big game.

Previous national championship teams heave been honored with flags flown over the Statehouse include, including Clemson University football (1981), University of South Carolina baseball (2010, 2011) and Coastal Carolina University baseball (2016).

