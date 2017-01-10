Clemson flag to fly atop SC State House Tuesday - FOX Carolina 21

Clemson flag to fly atop SC State House Tuesday

Deshaun Watson scores touchdown in 87-yard drive. (Source: Associated Press) Deshaun Watson scores touchdown in 87-yard drive. (Source: Associated Press)
COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has ordered that the Clemson be flown atop the SC State House on Tuesday in celebration of the Tigers’ national championship win.

Haley released this statement Tuesday:

"I'm a proud Clemson alum, I'm a proud governor, and I'm a proud South Carolinian. Clemson showed their heart and humility throughout the entire season, and in an unforgettable national championship victory, they reminded us that, with faith and hard work, anything is possible. That's what defines South Carolina."

Rob Godfrey tweeted about the Governor's order:

Tim Dominick, a photojournalist for The State newspaper, later tweeted a photo of the flag flying above the dome.

Haley also tweeted a photo of her family donned in Clemson attire cheering on the Tigers during the big game.

Previous national championship teams heave been honored with flags flown over the Statehouse include, including Clemson University football (1981), University of South Carolina baseball (2010, 2011) and Coastal Carolina University baseball (2016).

