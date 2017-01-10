SC stores stocking up on Clemson national championship merchandi - FOX Carolina 21

SC stores stocking up on Clemson national championship merchandise

Clemson shirts at Dick's Sporting Goods in Greenville (FOX Carolina/ Jan. 10, 2017) Clemson shirts at Dick's Sporting Goods in Greenville (FOX Carolina/ Jan. 10, 2017)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

If a store sells t-shirts or sporting goods in South Carolina on Tuesday, there’s a good chance they will have in stock or are expecting a shipment of Clemson-themed merchandise to celebrate the Tigers’ national championship win.

The following stores are expecting or selling National Championship merchandise Tuesday.

Even Uber, the ride-sharing service, has announced a Clemson merchandise delivery offer valid for Tuesday.

