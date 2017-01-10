Parade, celebration set for Saturday to honor Tigers' win

Dabo and Deshaun celebrate as national champions. (Source: Associated Press)

A parade and stadium celebration will be held in Clemson on Saturday morning to celebrate the Clemson Tigers’ winning the national championship.

City officials said the parade will begin at 9 a.m. in downtown Clemson at College Avenue and Keith Street. It will continue to Memorial Stadium at Clemson University, where the stadium party will follow.

The city of Clemson said the route will travel up College Avenue toward Bowman Field, right on Highway 93, left on Williamson before stopping at the entrance on the hill to the east side of the parade.

For fans who want to watch the parade from inside Death Valley, gates open at 7 a.m. and it will be screened on the stadium's video boards. A celebration following the parade will kick off in Memorial Stadium at 10:30 a.m. with concessions and National Championship merchandise up for sale.

FOX Carolina will air the parade and celebration in entirety on-air and stream on FOXCarolina.com.

Speakers at the celebration will include Dabo Swinney, Deshaun Watson, Ben Boulware, Dan Radakvovich and more.

Gates 1, 5, 9 and 13 will be open. Officials said the clear bag policy will be enforced.

Below are parking details released by Clemson University:

PARADE College Avenue from Edgewood to Hwy. 93, as well as the downtown parking garage, will be closed beginning at 4 a.m. Saturday morning. Cars parked there will be towed to clear the parade route. STADIUM CELEBRATION Parking is extremely limited due to several previously-scheduled campus activities including a men’s basketball game, indoor track meet, men’s indoor tennis match, club sports event at upper intramural fields, intramural/club swim meet in Fike and prospective student tours beginning Sikes Hall. Available on-campus parking will be first-come, first-served starting at 7 a.m. Men’s basketball plays at 12 noon, and basketball parking will be in effect for basketball reserved lots including Lot 5, McFadden and the Avenue of Champions. Lots along the parade route – North Lot, Centennial Blvd. – will be available for basketball patrons following the parade. Limited shuttle service will accommodate those parking in western area lots such as Seneca Creek Meadows, Snow Outdoor Fitness and New Spring. C-1 and Kite Hill near Hwy. 76 will also be available for general public parking with limited shuttle service. Grass football parking lots (Lot 1, Lot 2) are intramural fields and will not be available.

The Tigers defeated Alabama in national championship game on Jan. 9 in Tampa, FL.

The win was the second national championship win for the Tigers. The first was in 1981.

