Clemson makes cover of Sports Illustrated after national championship win

The Clemson Tigers will grace the cover of the latest Sports Illustrated magazine.

The cover was released just hours after Clemson defeated Alabama in the historic 2016 National College Football Playoff game.

The magazine said Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson’s game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is spotlighted in the cover photo with the headline “How Great Was That? Clemson Climbs the Mountain (All it Took was a College Football Classic).”

The magazine said Brian Hamilton authored the cover story, which breaks down Clemson’s road to the Championship and highs and lows of the 2016 season.

The issue hits newsstands on Thursday.

