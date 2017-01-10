Deshaun Watson isn't worried about where he goes in draft

Deshaun Watson's next stop is the NFL. That doesn't mean the Clemson quarterback is thinking about where he'll go in the NFL draft.

Watson says he's focused on improving, and not his chances of going No. 1 overall. Watson is skipping his senior season at Clemson to go pro, making that decision after going 32-3 as the Tigers' starter and earning his degree.

Watson said Tuesday he won't "get caught up in the hype of the draft and the first pick and all that stuff. God has a plan for me."

Watson completed 36 of 56 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns in Clemson's 35-31 win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday night. He also ran for a score.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.