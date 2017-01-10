Officials and celebs congratulate Clemson on winning national championship

After defeating Alabama on the National Championship, the compliments started flowing in for the Clemson Tigers.

Here are some people sending their greetings to the Tigers for their amazing victory.

NFL legend and former Tiger William Perry congratulated with pride the team he was once part of. He said the players and football staff on a hard fought and well deserved win. He also mentioned that he is so proud to call the Clemson team, the best of the best.

William "Refrigerator" Perry complete statement:

"To the 2017 National Champions Clemson Tigers Football Players , Coaches and Staff: I would like to congratulate you, the players and football staff on a hard fought and well deserved win. You have made Clemson Tiger Nation proud! Since 1981, I remember our time and have been waiting for this moment like all of you and you have delivered. I am so proud of all of you and I knew you could do it...this is your time. Now, enjoy every minute because you earned it. Thank you for giving us memories that will last another lifetime. I am proud to call you the best of the best ...2017 National Champions Clemson Tigers. Yes! 'Iron sharpens Iron ( Proverbs 27:17 KJV)' remember that always! Coach Dabo Swinney , no doubt this reigns true! Again, Enjoy this moment and become great men in life and in everything you do. Yeah, you did it! God bless you all." -William 'Refrigerator' Perry

Social media exploded with posts about the National Champions. South Carolina Senate, Tim Scott, also congratulated the Tigers on a Facebook post, thanking them for an amazing season. Here is his complete statement:

"Congratulations to Deshaun Watson, Coach Dabo and the entire Clemson Tigers team on becoming the National Chaps! Great game last night and amazing season!" -Tim Scott

In NYC, the Empire State Building tweeted a picture of the building lighted with the colors of the team. They tweeted the following statement:

"Congrats @ClemsonFB! Our tower is sparking in orange & purple to celebrate their @CFBPlayoff #NationalChampionship victory." -Empire State Bldg Twitter

Even player Wayne Gallman posted how proud he was of his team on twitter:

"National Champs...blessed beyond words...#thankyougod." -Wayne Gallman

