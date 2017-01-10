Deputies search for man wanted on child sex charges - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies search for man wanted on child sex charges

Lawrence Walker (Courtesy: McDowell Co. Sheriff's Office) Lawrence Walker (Courtesy: McDowell Co. Sheriff's Office)
McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are hunting for a man wanted on child sex charges and are asking for help locating him.
Lawrence Anthony Walker, 22, is wanted on two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and one count of sex offense by a person in a parental role, deputies said.
Walker was charged in September 2016 after deputies learned he had inappropriate sexual contact with a girl who was just six years old at the time of the abuse.

The victim was 16 when the abuse was reported.

Lawrence is 5’ 10” tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Walker’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 828-65-CRIME.

