Former Upstate senator dies after battle with cancer - FOX Carolina 21

Former Upstate senator dies after battle with cancer

Posted: Updated:
David Turnipseed (Source: J. F. Floyd Mortuary) David Turnipseed (Source: J. F. Floyd Mortuary)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Former South Carolina senator David English Turnipseed passed away on Sunday after a battle with cancer.

Turnipseed represented Spartanburg County as a Democratic senator for eight years. Before his career in public service, he earned his law degree from University of South Carolina's School of Law and returned to practice at Turnipseed Law Firm after 1984.

According to J.. F. Floyd Mortuary, Turnipseed was a member of Tyger River Presbyterian Church and loved traveling, football and family.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and five grandchildren. He is predeceased by 37-year-old son Brac Hylton Turnipseed, with whom he practiced law.

A visitation will be held on Thursday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church on East Main Street. A service will follow at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.