Man found dead after Black Mountain house fire - FOX Carolina 21

Man found dead after Black Mountain house fire

Posted: Updated:
(file/FOX Carolina) (file/FOX Carolina)
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a fire in the Black Mountain area on Tuesday.

The fire marshal said Black Mountain Fire Department responded to the blaze on Old U.S. Highway 70 around 5 a.m. The deceased victim was found in a sweep of the building shortly before 11 a.m.

Investigators on Wednesday identified the victim as Salvatore Laferrara, 67, of 381 Old US Highway East in Black Mountain.

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday to help determine a cause of death.

The Asheville-Buncombe Arson Task Force in investigating but officials said the fire has not been deemed suspicious at this time..

