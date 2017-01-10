Upstate newborn scores champion's name after game day coincidenc - FOX Carolina 21

Upstate newborn scores champion's name after game day coincidences

Posted: Updated:
Watson Cartee Hulsizer (Source: Facebook) Watson Cartee Hulsizer (Source: Facebook)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Kacie Hulsizer and her husband, Eli, are big Clemson fans but hadn't settled on a name for their baby boy. Until Monday.

Watson Cartee Hulsizer came into the world on Jan. 9 at 4:14 p.m., weighing 9 pounds.

Hulsizer said ever since they found out they were having a boy, her husband wanted to name him Watson, but she wasn't sold on the idea. That all changed on the night of the National Championship.

Not only was the little tiger born on the day #4 Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson led the Tigers to a title victory--Hulsizer said both her labor and delivery nurses had the last name Watson.

"It was a sign," she said. "I've also caught myself whispering that name to him in his little ear and it just felt natural."

Hulsizer said she thinks her newborn son was the good luck charm the Tigers needed to win.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.