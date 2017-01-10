Upstate newborn scores champion's name after game day coincidences

Kacie Hulsizer and her husband, Eli, are big Clemson fans but hadn't settled on a name for their baby boy. Until Monday.

Watson Cartee Hulsizer came into the world on Jan. 9 at 4:14 p.m., weighing 9 pounds.

Hulsizer said ever since they found out they were having a boy, her husband wanted to name him Watson, but she wasn't sold on the idea. That all changed on the night of the National Championship.

Not only was the little tiger born on the day #4 Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson led the Tigers to a title victory--Hulsizer said both her labor and delivery nurses had the last name Watson.

"It was a sign," she said. "I've also caught myself whispering that name to him in his little ear and it just felt natural."

Hulsizer said she thinks her newborn son was the good luck charm the Tigers needed to win.

