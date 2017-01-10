Bobblehead Hall of Fame reveals limited-edition Tigers bobblehead

To commemorate Clemson University winning the National Championship, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled a limited-edition Clemson Tiger bobblehead.

According to the museum, this is the first time a bobblehead has ever been produced for the Clemson Tigers.

The bobblehead features Clemson’s Mascot, the Tiger, standing on a National Championship base with a replica of the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy.

“This bobblehead is the perfect way for Clemson fans across the world to commemorate the team’s historic National Championship forever.” Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, said.

The National Championship Bobblehead urges fans to preorder their bobbleheads early because once the presale ends, it may be too late as a limited number of bobbleheads will be produced.

Click here to buy a Clemson Tiger bobblehead.

