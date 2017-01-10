Officials: Woman pulled from Inman house fire - FOX Carolina 21

Officials: Woman pulled from Inman house fire

Posted: Updated:
House fire in Inman (Jan. 10, 2016/FOX Carolina) House fire in Inman (Jan. 10, 2016/FOX Carolina)
INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Firefighters in Inman were on scene of a house fire on Tuesday.

A fire with entrapment was reported at a home on Littlefield Street, dispatchers said.

Paramedics on scene said a woman was pulled from the home.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.