Flu continues to rise in North Carolina

Influenza activity and flu-related deaths are rising in North Carolina as the peak of the 2016-17 flu season nears, according to the NC Health and Human Services.

They stated the total number of influenza-associated deaths reported this season, during the week ending of Dec. 31, is seven. They said this does not represent all flu-associated deaths in the state, since many go undiagnosed or unreported.

They would like to remind people that flu can be a serious illness, especially for adults over age 65. The Health and Services Department stated the number of flu-associated deaths reported in North Carolina since 2009 has varied from nine during the 2011-2012 season to 218 during the 2014-2015.

State health officials encourage all residents to protect themselves and others against flu, vaccinations are recommended.

“Getting vaccinated now helps you protect you and those you come in contact with.” Zack Moore, MD, MPH, Acting State Epidemiologist, said.

The Health and Human Services also mentions a list of other precautions to prevent catching the flu or another virus, including:

Wash hands frequently, preferably with soap and water or an approved hand sanitizer

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then discard the tissue promptly

If you are sick with flu, stay home until you have been fever free for at least 24 hours

