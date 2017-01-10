Morning showers fade, milder days ahead

Get news, weather on the go

Light morning showers dry out during the day, with only the Tennessee border holding on to late afternoon wet weather. Expect a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon, with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Tonight brings a partly cloudy sky with lows in the 40s.

Temperatures continue to climb into the low to mid-60s on Thursday under partly cloudy skies, and nearing the 70 degree mark by Friday.

Over the weekend, mild air in the low to mid-60s stays in place with a mix of sun and clouds, though isolated showers are possible on Saturday. Sunday will be clear and comfortable.

