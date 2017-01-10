Morning showers fade, milder days ahead - FOX Carolina 21

Morning showers fade, milder days ahead

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Light morning showers dry out during the day, with only the Tennessee border holding on to late afternoon wet weather. Expect a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon, with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Tonight brings a partly cloudy sky with lows in the 40s.

Temperatures continue to climb into the low to mid-60s on Thursday under partly cloudy skies, and nearing the 70 degree mark by Friday.

Over the weekend, mild air in the low to mid-60s stays in place with a mix of sun and clouds, though isolated showers are possible on Saturday. Sunday will be clear and comfortable.

