Coroner: Spartanburg man found dead inside home without heat

An elderly man was found dead inside of his Spartanburg residence on Monday, according to the coroner.

Coroner Charles Clevenger said 85-year-old Frederick Harold Sparnell Jr. was discovered inside his residence located on the 200 block of South Carolina Avenue without heat.

An officer was originally dispatched in regards to a welfare check after the mailman became concerned about the resident and notified a neighbor who then called 911.

After the officer arrived, he made multiple failed attempts to contact the resident by knocking on the door, but eventually forced entry was made. Sparnell was found on the couch in the living room covered with a blanket and unresponsive, the report said.

The officer said the temperature inside the home was very cold and that several boxes of unpacked electrical heaters were also present.

The coroner said at this point they have no evidence of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted tomorrow afternoon.

The case is under investigation.

