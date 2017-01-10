Upstate man sentenced in murder of stepmother, jailbreak

The man who killed his 61-year-old stepmother in Union County was sentenced to prison time Tuesday.

Ashley Tyler, 40, was charged with murder, failure to register as a sex offender and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon after Rebecca Tyler was found shot to death on Nov. 19, 2015.

Rebecca Tyler suffered gunshot wounds to the head, heart and abdomen.

While awaiting his court appearance, Tyler escaped from the Union County Jail by disassembling a chain link fence. Bloodhounds, SLED and area law enforcement were all called to assist in the search for Tyler and another prisoner, who were located in a wooded area.

Court records confirmed Ashley Tyler was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to murder. He was sentenced to 42 years for the slaying and 15 years on the escape charge.

